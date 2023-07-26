Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration for PGET begins at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the registration process for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling on July 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admissions to PG Dental and Medical courses can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration for PGET begins, link here(ANI)

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till July 30, 2023. The fees has to be paid by the candidates who have registered for the counselling round on or before July 31, 2023.

The candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET PG 2023 or NEET MDS 2023 are only eligible to register and apply online for PG Medical and Dental courses. To apply online candidates can check the steps given below.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of prescribed fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

