Karnataka NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for mop up round postponed, notice at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has postponed the release of Karnataka NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for mop up round. The schedule for mop up round has been revised and can be checked by all interested candidates through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for mop up round postponed

As per the revised schedule, the deposition of original documents by not submitted candidates and downloading of Challan for caution deposit can be done on October 13, 2023. The entry of options by eligible candidates can done till 9 pm on October 15, 2023 and the seat allotment result will be released on October 15, 2023 after 9 pm.

The payment of fees by seat allotted candidates can be done till October 16, 2023. The last date for reporting at the allotted medical/ dental college against seat allotted in the mop up round is till October 17, 2023.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To download the challan or enter the options for mop up round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Admissions link on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will get PGET link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Press option entry link available on the page.

Login to the account and enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

