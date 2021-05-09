IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / Kashmir University UG admissions 2021: Provisional admission list out
The first cut-off list for degree college admissions have been announced. Students look at the merit list at Dadar's Ruia College. (Representative image)(HT File)
The first cut-off list for degree college admissions have been announced. Students look at the merit list at Dadar's Ruia College. (Representative image)(HT File)
admissions

Kashmir University UG admissions 2021: Provisional admission list out

  • The University of Kashmir has released the provisional admission list for BBA/BCA/B.SCIT/B.Com & B.A. (Hons) MCMP programme, session 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:17 PM IST

The University of Kashmir has released the provisional admission list for BBA/BCA/B.SCIT/B.Com & B.A. (Hons) MCMP programme, session 2021-22.

The list of provisionally selected candidates can be checked on the official website of Kashmir university at kashmiruniversity.net

The last date to submit required documents and completion of admission procedure is May 29.

The official notification reads,” The college is mandated to verify the original documents of the selectees and report back to this office within 07 days for cancellation of admission of any such candidate whose requisite documents are either invalid or incomplete in any respect”. It further says, ”The University shall not be responsible for such admissions as are made by the college on its own and without the approval of the DCDC outside the given list.”.

Candidates can also check the official notification and list of colleges below or at https://www.kashmiruniversity.net/events/6905.pdf

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
university admissions ug admission education news degree college admission + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP