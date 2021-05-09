Kashmir University UG admissions 2021: Provisional admission list out

The University of Kashmir has released the provisional admission list for BBA/BCA/B.SCIT/B.Com & B.A. (Hons) MCMP programme, session 2021-22.

The list of provisionally selected candidates can be checked on the official website of Kashmir university at kashmiruniversity.net

The last date to submit required documents and completion of admission procedure is May 29.

The official notification reads,” The college is mandated to verify the original documents of the selectees and report back to this office within 07 days for cancellation of admission of any such candidate whose requisite documents are either invalid or incomplete in any respect”. It further says, ”The University shall not be responsible for such admissions as are made by the college on its own and without the approval of the DCDC outside the given list.”.

Candidates can also check the official notification and list of colleges below or at https://www.kashmiruniversity.net/events/6905.pdf