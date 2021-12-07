KCET 2021: Round 2 seat allotment result to release today, schedule here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result on December 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round for engineering/ architecture/ agriculture/ veterinary/ pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga courses can check the list through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule released by the Authority, the provision to modify, delete, re-order options if any, by eligible candidates can be done from 2 pm on December 7 to December 9, 2021 till 10 am. The allotment result will be published on December 10, 2021.

Candidates can exercise the choices of the allotted seat in the second round from December 10 to December 12, 2021 and make the payment of fees and download the admission order for the seat allotted from December 13 to December 15, 2021. The last date for reporting to the colleges only by Choice 1 candidates is till December 16, 2021.

KCET 2021: How to check round 2 seat allotment result

Candidates can check the second seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the latest announcement section where the second seat allotment result link will be available.

Press the seat allotment result link and a new page will open.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

