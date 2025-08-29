Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has announced the Round 2 KCET 2025 provisional seat allotment result on Friday, August 29, 2025. Candidates participating in the second phase of the counselling round can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 mock seat allotment results declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to check their seat allotment results:

As per the revised schedule, the final seat allotment results for Round 2 will be notified later.

KEA said that candidates can opt for Choice I or Choice 4 after the second round seat allotment results are released for UGCET courses like Engineering/ Architecture/ Agricultural Science/ Veterinary/ Pharmacy/ B.Sc (Nursing)/ Yoga and Naturopathy/ BPT/ BPO/ Allied Health Sciences.

KCET Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the provisional seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the KCET Round 2 provisional/mock seat allotment result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. The seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of KEA.