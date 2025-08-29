Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 mock seat allotment results declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 03:53 pm IST

KCET Counselling 2025: The Round 2 mock seat allotment results have been declared. Candidates can check through the direct link given below. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has announced the Round 2 KCET 2025 provisional seat allotment result on Friday, August 29, 2025. Candidates participating in the second phase of the counselling round can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to check their seat allotment results:

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK KCET ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT

As per the revised schedule, the final seat allotment results for Round 2 will be notified later.

KEA said that candidates can opt for Choice I or Choice 4 after the second round seat allotment results are released for UGCET courses like Engineering/ Architecture/ Agricultural Science/ Veterinary/ Pharmacy/ B.Sc (Nursing)/ Yoga and Naturopathy/ BPT/ BPO/ Allied Health Sciences.

KCET Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the provisional seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the KCET Round 2 provisional/mock seat allotment result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. The seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of KEA.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
