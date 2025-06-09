Search Search
Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2025 07:49 PM IST

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 has been released at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here. 

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has published the second allotment results of Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 on Monday, June 9, 2025. Candidates who applied for the plus one admissions can check the second allotment results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 has been published at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check via the direct link here.
Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 has been published at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check via the direct link here.

As per the official release, admissions will be conducted from June 10, 2025 from 10 AM to June 11, 2025, till 5 PM. Students are required to appear with their parents and carry their original certificates for the admission to the allotted institute. 

Direct link to check Kerala HSCAP Plus One Second Allotment Result 2025

They should carry the allotment letter at the time of admission. 

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: How to check second allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the HSCAP Plus One Second Allotment Result:

  1. Visit the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the Candidate Login. 
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  4. Check the second allotment result displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Kerala HSCAP. 

News / Education News / Admission News / Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
