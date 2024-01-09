List of 10 top law institutions of the country as per the NIRF rankings

If you are in Class 12 and about to sit for your board exams, perhaps this is the time when you need to think about a probable career option to lead a successful life. Among many professions, law and legal studies have emerged as one of the most popular choices among young graduates in recent years. But why should you opt for law as a career option? Well, of the many things, studying law will empower you with the skill of understanding real-life issues rationally while also improving your oratory expertise. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru (Mint file)

If you are considering taking up law as a career, then check out the top 10 colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a ranking methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education to rank institutions of higher education in the country. These rankings are given annually by the ministry based on multiple parameters consisting of teaching and learning resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RPC), outreach and inclusivity (OI), graduation outcome (GO), and perception.

1. In 2023, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru retained its position as number one institute for law studies in the country.

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 79.09 71.85 82.99 73.58 100.00

2. National Law University, New Delhi

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 80.03 38.42 81.40 74.69 83.18

3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 81.20 36.11 79.93 74.67 84.07

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 76.55 42.71 79.17 74.36 50.80

5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 69.15 42.66 83.36 85.24 48.80

6. Symbiosis Law School, Pune

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 75.26 5.40 88.19 71.61 65.50

7. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 73.22 38.16 72.90 71.85 52.72

8. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneshwar

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 66.24 61.77 65.02 73.41 46.69

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) PERCEPTION (100) 56.00 80.11 72.12 57.92 39.64

10. Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow