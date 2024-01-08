close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JAM 2024 admit card released at jam.iitm.ac.in, know how to download

JAM 2024 admit card released at jam.iitm.ac.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 05:43 PM IST

Download IIT JAM 2024 admit card from official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024 today, January 8. Candidates who will take the JAM 2024 examination can download the admit card from the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Download IIT JAM 2024 admit card from official website
Download IIT JAM 2024 admit card from official website

The examination is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024.

IIT JAM 2024 admit card link

IIT JAM 2024 test papers will have three objective types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

IIT JAM 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at jam.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

JAM Score is used for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as (i) M.Sc., (ii) M.Sc. (Tech.), (iii) MS (Research), (iv) M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, (v) Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and (vi) M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country.

Exam and College Guide
