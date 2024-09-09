MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/Integrated CET merit list releasing on this date

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the merit list for the first round of admissions through the BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/integrated MBA and integrated MCA Common Entrance Test (CET) on September 15. When released, candidates can check it on cetcell.mahacet.org and on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/Integrated CET merit list soon, check important dates here (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the updated counselling schedule, online registrations and uploading of documents will end tomorrow, September 10.

Documents verification and confirmation of applications will be done up to September 13.

The provisional merit list will be released on September 15 and candidates can submit grievances, if any, from September 16 to 18 (up to 5 pm).

During this window, candidates can raise grievances about corrections in the data displayed in the provisional merit list. They have to do it through the candidate's login option.

The CET cell said such candidates' applications will be reverted back to them for correction, and they can edit and upload documents to substantiate their claims through the login window. The status of acceptance/rejection of a grievance raised by a candidate will be available in his/her login along with an acknowledgement.

The final merit list for MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET counselling will be released on September 20.

The CET Cell said if a candidate fails to confirm the online application form at an e-scrutiny centre, his/her application will be rejected and the name of the candidate will not appear in the merit lists.

Candidates belonging to SC, VJ/DT (NT (A), NT (B), NT(C), NT (D) and SBC categories have to produce caste validity certificates and ST category candidates will have to submit tribe validity certificates, the CET cell said.

EWS candidates have to submit EWS Certificate (State Government Format) and all Backward Class candidates, except for SC and ST have to produce Non Creamy Layer certificate valid upto March 31, 2025.

If a candidate fails to produce the original certificate or receipt issued by a competent authority at the time of verification at scrutiny center, then s/he will be treated as a general category candidates for CAP admissions, the CET Cell added.

Check the revised schedule and other details here.