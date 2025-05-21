Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration begins for Class 11, direct link here

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has started the registration process for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 on May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Class 11 admission can find the direct link through the official website of School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live Updates Education News

The last date to apply is May 28, 2025. The student will be able to enroll a minimum of one and a maximum of ten preferences of Junior Colleges.

This is the first time that the admissions will be conducted through a centralised online portal. The provisional merit list for the first round will be released on May 30 at 11am, while the final merit list will be published on June 3 at 4pm. The zero round seat allotment will take place on June 5, followed by the announcement of college allotment lists on June 6. Students who are allotted a college must complete their admission process between June 6-12.

According to details released by the state school education department, the admission process for Class 11 is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to register

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.