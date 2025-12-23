MCC extends resignation facility for NEET PG Round 1, 2 seats till December 26, notice here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the resignation facility for NEET PG round 1 and 2 seats. Candidates who still have not resigned their seats from Round 1 and 2 can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The resignation window opened at 2 pm on December 22 and will close on December 26, 2025 at 6 pm.

The candidates who want to resign from the seats can follow these instructions given here.

1. Candidates allocated seats in Round-2 who have joined but now want to resign can give up their seat with the loss of their security deposit within the designated timeframe for resignation.

2. Those who were upgraded in Round-2, accepted the upgraded seat, and now desire to resign can also vacate their seat with the forfeiture of the security deposit within the specified resignation period.

3. It is mandatory for candidates to physically visit the assigned college to formally resign from their seat. Candidates should make sure that their Resignation Letter is generated through the MCC-provided portal by the allotted college; otherwise, the resignation will be considered ‘Null & Void’.

The Round 2 seat allotment result was announced on December 16, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.