MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice locking window opens at mcc.nic.in, details here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has opened the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice locking window on January 1, 2025. Candidates who want to lock their choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The choice locking window will be closed at 11.55 pm today. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice locking window opens, details here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 2 to January 3, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on January 4, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to lock Round 3 choices

Candidates who want to lock their choices can do it by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the login link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your choices will be displayed.

Check the choice and lock it.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be four rounds of counseling i.e., Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by MCC of DGHS. All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.

If a candidate has registered in round 3 and is not allotted any seat, he/she is eligible to participate in stray/further rounds. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.