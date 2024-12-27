Menu Explore
NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on January 4

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2024 12:16 PM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling begins today, December 27, 2024. The steps to fill choices is given here. 

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling process on December 27, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official schedule the choice filling window will open today and will close on January 1, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 1 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the login link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the choices and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on December 26, 2024. The last date to register for Round 3 is January 1, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 2 to January 3, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on January 4, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

