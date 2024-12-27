AILET 2024 first merit list out for B.A.LL.B and LL.M programs at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check here

National Law University Delhi has released AILET 2024 first merit list out for B.A.LL.B and LL.M programs on December 27, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can check the first merit list through the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2024 first merit list out for B.A.LL.B and LL.M programs, check here

Candidates listed in the First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme and e LL.M Programme (Non-Residential) are required to pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee by 11:00 am on January 4, 2025, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled, and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the Online counselling.

AILET 2024 first merit list: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on AILET 2024 first merit list out for B.A.LL.B and LL.M programs link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, provisionally selected candidates must download their Provisional Admission Offer Letter from their AILET-2025 account. To signify acceptance of the provisional admission, offer candidates are required to sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload it onto their AILET-2025 account, along with a signed undertaking by both the candidate and their parents.

After UG, DU plans to implement single girl child quota in PG admissions

Incase candidates do not accept the offer of admission, it will not be reconsidered afterwards under any circumstances, and they will forfeit the right of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AILET.