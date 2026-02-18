MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Stray vacancy round choice filling, locking ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee will end the choice filling and locking process for the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round on February 19, 2026. Candidates can fill choices until 11.55 pm, with locking available from 4 pm. Results will be announced on February 21, and reporting to institutes is from February 22-28. For guidance, visit mcc.nic.in.
Medical Counselling Committee will close the window for choice filling and locking process for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round on February 19, 2026. Candidates who have applied for stray vacancy round can fill the choices through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The choice filling facility will be available till 11.55 pm on February 19 and choice locking facility will open at 4 pm and close at 11.55 pm of February 19, 2026.
The seat allotment processing will be done on February 20, 2026. The stray vacancy round result will be out on February 21, 2026 and candidates who will be allotted seats can report to the allotted institutes from February 22 to February 28, 2026.
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to fill choices
To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once done, fill the choices and lock it.
5. Click on submit and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
