MDI Gurgaon PGDM programs 2024-26: Registrations underway, last date to apply is November 24

MDI Gurgaon has announced the last date of admission for post-diploma programs for the academic year 2024-2026. MDI Gurgaon announces admission for PGDM programs

According to a press release, aspiring candidates must complete the registration process on the official MDI Gurgaon website before November 24 by 5.00 PM.

Study Abroad: How to prepare for GMAT

The release further states that only CAT scores will be accepted for Indian candidates and GMAT scores for NRI candidates as the criteria for admission. Following the shortlisting process, the institute will be conducting offline Group Discussions and Personal Interviews (GD-PI) to ensure that only qualified candidates are chosen for the programs.

Prof. Ashutosh Dash, Graduate Programme Admissions, MDI Gurgaon, said “Embracing the spirit of continuous evolution, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the new cohort of students who will carry forward the esteemed legacy of MDI Gurgaon.”

CAT 2023: Read here to know how the Percentile score is calculated

Qualifications required:

• For PGDM, PGDM-HRM, and PGDM-Business Analytics, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree (Minimum 3 years) with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from any university recognized by the AICTE/AIU/ Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

• For the PGDM-IB program, the eligibility criteria require a 4-year bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from any University recognized by the AICTE/AIU/ Ministry of HRD. They must also possess a minimum of one year of work experience till January 31, 2024, after completion of a Bachelor’s degree of admissible duration for the program.

(For more information, please visit the official website)