MHT CET Counselling 2023: Last date to apply for BE, BTech courses

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end registration for admission to BE, BTech and Integrated MTech courses through MHT CET 2023 today, July 3. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can visit cetcell.mahacet.org and then the CAP portal for BE/BTech courses to complete the process. They can also go to fe2023.mahacet.org directly and submit their forms. The direct link has been provided below.

Today is also the last date for verification and confirmation of submitted applications. If there is any error in application forms, it will be intimated to candidates and they will have to edit reverted applications and submit it for e-scrutiny. The last date to do it is July 4.

Those who submit applications after July 3 will only be considered for non-CAP seats.

MHT CET counselling registration fee is ₹800 for Maharashtra candidates belonging to the general category and for Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC).

For reserved category candidates – Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS) and Persons with Disability candidates – belonging to Maharashtra, the application fee is ₹600.

MHT CET counselling 2023 registration.