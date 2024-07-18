MIT xPRO’s Post Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation Program: Carving tech leaders of tomorrow

While technology has taken centre stage, both in our personal and professional lives, it seems like we’ve only scratched the surface. In the future, the Indian technology and services industry has the potential to achieve revenues of $350 billion by 2025, as per ‘Perspective 2025: Shaping the Digital Revolution’, a report by NASSCOM. With people, leaders and organisations becoming more tech-savvy, technology is likely to impact the overall business growth even further. MIT xPRO’s PG Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation Program: Stay ahead of the curve.

The need for tech leadership in India

With an increase in the use of technology, traditional businesses have also begun their journey towards digital transformation. This has led to a dramatic shift in how workplaces function today—that’s why there is a greater need for tech leaders who can not only strategise on tech innovations but can communicate and collaborate effectively with their teams. At the same time, they must have business acumen to scale their companies in this digital-first ecosystem. Keeping this in mind MIT xPRO has launched its Post Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation program, that will help professionals who want to embark on their journey towards tech and innovation leadership. The program is developed by faculty at MIT and covers the key competencies required to emerge as a tech leader and drive innovation in organisations.

The program includes modules that are essential for those who want to become the technology leaders of tomorrow. Participants understand how to establish technology as one of the key pieces of their business strategy, explore the multiple facets of innovation and keep track of the technologies that have taken over the world.

About the program

The first component in the program is about Decision Making for Executives, where participants understand the process of decision-making through critical thinking and deductive reasoning. The second component includes Problem Solving for Complex Systems that focuses on the architecture of a system, how system relationships are built, the challenges that one must navigate, and lastly, how these skills can be applied to various scenarios.

Other components in the program include the Future of Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality where the latest emerging technologies and its application are discussed. The other components include Creating Value Through Innovation, Strategic Thinking for the Organizational Leader and Leadership and Driving Change.

Here are a few program highlights:

Pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning from renowned MIT faculty

Bi-weekly live office hours with Q&A (learning facilitator led)

Application of learning through a final capstone project

6-week simulation on strategy and management

Access to select case studies, such as The Apollo Mission, IKEA, JUMPTOPC, SPYCE, Toyota, and Robot Compiler

Access to cutting-edge technologies and concepts from MIT

Certificate of completion from MIT xPRO

Who is this program for?

MIT xPRO’s Post Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovationis ideal for managers with minimum 10 years of work experience, who want to climb the ladder to success in their careers and want to lead their industries. It is also suited for C-suite level executives who are tasked with implementing innovation to automate process and enhance efficiency, with the help of technology. Individual contributors who want to understand how technologies work and entrepreneurs who want to stay ahead of the curve can also sign up for this program.

Typical participant profile includes:

VP/AVP

CXOs and C-suite leaders

Product manager

Technology Head

IT Director

General Manager - Engineering

Deputy Manager - IT

Data Engineer/Scientist

Upon successfully completing the program with a minimum 70% score, participants will be awarded a certificate from MIT xPRO.

So, what are you waiting for? Take charge of your tech leadership journey with MIT xPRO’s Post Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation Program today and get set on the path to professional glory.

Key Takeaways

Here is a list of what a professional stands to gain by taking this program:

* Analyse intricate systems or processes, developing new models through system thinking, architecture, and strategic decision-making principles effectively.

* Comprehend radical innovation's key features and types, and master strategies for successful execution in business contexts.

* Develop organisational strategy aligned with team structure and product characteristics effectively.

* Utilise advanced leadership techniques to cultivate an innovative culture within the organisation, fostering breakthrough achievements and growth.

* Assess the potential of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and quantum computing, exploring their business applications and implications thoroughly.

About MIT xPRO

MIT xPRO's online learning programs leverage vetted content from world-renowned experts to make learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MIT xPRO programs are application-focused, helping professionals build their skills on the job.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high- quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands- on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.