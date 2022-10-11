Home / Education / Admissions / MJPRU invites application for M.Sc admissions in various subjects, check details

MJPRU invites application for M.Sc admissions in various subjects, check details

Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:46 PM IST

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has invited online applications for admission to M.Sc. first year (Sem-1) in various subjects for the session 2021-22.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the courses at the official website mjpru.ac.in once the application forms are out.( Saumya Khandelwal/HT File (Photo for representational purposes only))
ByHT Education Desk

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly has invited online applications for admission to M.Sc. first year (Sem-1) in various subjects Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Plant Science (Botany), Animal Science (Zoology) and Microbiology for the session 2021-22 in the University Campus. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the courses at the official website mjpru.ac.in once the application forms are out.

Last date to apply for the courses is October 31, 2022.

The registration fee to apply for the courses is Rs.200 which has to be paid online.

Admissions will be based on merit based on the marks of qualifying examination.

In total 226 seats are on offer for all the courses combined. The expected date or counselling is November 15, 2022.

“Candidates selected for counselling according to merit shall be required to report the respective departments/university (as directed in due course) along with all original mark sheets and caste certificate for verification (One self- attested copy of each document is to be submitted).” reads the official notification.

The Candidate must have cleared B.Sc. with 45% marks (Gen and OBC Category) and for SC/ST candidates, pass with 40% and have also cleared the compulsory subjects there in and having Chemistry as one of the subjects for admission to M.Sc. Chemistry; Physics as one of the subjects for admission to M.Sc. Physics, Mathematics as one of the subjects for admission to M.Sc. Mathematics, Botany as one of the subjects for admission to M.Sc. Plant Science (Botany), Zoology as one of the subjects for admission to M.Sc. Animal Science(Zoology) in first year of qualifying examination i.e. B.Sc.

Check other details here. Click here.

admissions application process
