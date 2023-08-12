MU LLM CET 2023 registration process begins at mu.ac.in, get link to apply

The University of Mumbai has begun the registration process for MU LLM CET 2023 today, August 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 21. MU LLM CET 2023 registration process begins at mu.ac.in

The LL.M. CET Exam – 2023 will be conducted on August 31 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to apply

MU LLM CET 2023 application fee: The application fee is Rd 650 for the general category. For the reserved category, the application fee is ₹350.

MU LLM CET 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates who have passed LL.B. or those who have appeared for the Final Semester Examinations of the 3 or 5-year LL.B. Programme from the University of Mumbai or any other recognized University are eligible to apply for the online LL.M. Common Entrance Examination 2023.

MU LLM CET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://mu.ac.in/

Under the Important Announcement section

Click on the “Department of Law: NOTICE - LL.M. Admission 2023-2024”

A notification will be displayed on the screen

Click on the registration link

Next register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.