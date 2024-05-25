Mumbai University announced first year admission schedule, registration begins today at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

The University of Mumbai has announced the schedule for pre-admission online registration for students seeking admission to the first year of 3-year and 4-year degree courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The registration process will begin on Saturday, May 25, at 5 PM. This initiative marks the first-time implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), to guidelines in non-autonomous colleges for these degree programs. Mumbai University

The online registration can be completed via the university's official website is https://muugadmission.samarth.edu.in/

For the academic year 2024-2025, the University of Mumbai offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and many other courses. For the first time this year admissions for the courses like BMS, BBA, BCA has come under All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be conducted after the announcement of qualifying exam results by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Pooja Raundale, Director of Examination and Evaluation Board, emphasized that all affiliated and autonomous colleges should follow the announced schedule to ensure a smooth admission process.

Detail Schedule

Application Sale (Online/Offline by concerned colleges) : May 25 - June 10, (Up to 1:00 PM)

Pre-Admission Online Registration: May 25 - June 10.

Online Admission Form Submission: May 25 - June 10, (Up to 1:00 PM, pre-admission registration required)

First Merit List: June 13 (5:00 PM)

Online Document Verification and Fee Payment: June 14 - June 20 (Up to 3:00 PM)

Second Merit List: June 21(5:00 PM)

Online Document Verification and Fee Payment: June 22 - June 27 (Up to 3:00 PM)

Third Merit List: June 28 (5:00 PM)

Online Document Verification and Fee Payment: June 29 - July 3 (Up to 3:00 PM)

Commencement of Classes/Orientation: July 4.