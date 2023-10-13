National Medical Commission limits MBBS seats in each state to 100 per million population

To improve the overall quality of education and to provide the right teaching environment to medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) decided to limit the undergraduate seats in each state. According to the NMC, the decision has been applauded by various state branches of IMA, students’ associations, and the medical fraternity in general.(HT File Photo)

According to a press release by the NMC, considering its objective and commitment to providing quality education, the UG seats in each state have been decided to be limited to 100 per million population.

“It is expected that this will reduce regional disparities in the availability of healthcare professionals and will go a long way in ensuring effective quality of education. With this ratio there will be still potential for the addition of about 40,000 MBBS seats in the country if the medical colleges are evenly distributed,” read the official statement by the NMC.

According to the NMC, the decision has been applauded by various state branches of IMA, students’ associations, and the medical fraternity in general.

In the past, various courts had made observations on the crowding of medical colleges in the states. One such instance was when the Madurai bench of Madras High Court cautioned NMC against crowding of medical colleges. After considering various observations, the NMC decided to include the provision to limit the seats in the recently notified MSR guidelines 2023.

