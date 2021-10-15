Home / Education / Admissions / NBEMS FMGE application process for December 2021 session underway
NBEMS FMGE application process for December 2021 session underway

  • NBEMS begins the application process for FMGE December 2021 session
FMGE application process begins for December 2021 session, check details here
FMGE application process begins for December 2021 session, check details here
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

 

The National Board of Examination In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday, October 14 began the application process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2021 session.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in. The last date to fill the online application form is November 3.

The FMGE admit card will be released on December 6 and the examination will be held on December 12.

‘The FMGE December 2021 Online Application Form shall be live from 14.10.2021 (3 PM onwards) to 03.11.2021 (till 11:55 PM),’ reads the official website.

FMGE application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of 7080.

FMGE examination pattern: The examination will comprise 300 Multiple Choice Questions. FMGE will be divided into two parts of 150 questions each with a time allocation of 150 minutes for each part. There shall be negative marking

FMGE December 2021: How to apply

visit the official website of FMGE at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘FMGE December 2021’ tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen 

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload the documents as asked

Pay the FMGE application fee online

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

