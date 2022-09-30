NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result: Medical Counseling Committee released the results of the provisional first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022 on September 30. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can view the results of the first seat allocation at mcc.nic.in. The final seat allotment result will also be released today, September 30.

Direct link to check provisional allotment result.

Candidates have to report for round 1 between October 1 and October 7, 2022. The link to lock the choices was activated on September 28 and candidates are able fill choices till September 30.

Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’.