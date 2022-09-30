Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result at mcc.nic.in
Live

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:00 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result released today at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result today at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result today at mcc.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result: Medical Counseling Committee  released the results of the provisional  first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022 on September 30. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can view the results of the first seat allocation at mcc.nic.in. The final seat allotment result will also be released today, September 30.

Direct link to check provisional allotment result.

Candidates have to  report for round 1 between October 1 and October 7, 2022. The link to lock the choices was activated on September 28 and candidates are able fill choices till September 30.  

Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    NEET PG 2022:  Provisional Seat Allotment Result

    Direct link to check NEET PG provisional allotment result.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:47 PM IST

    NEET PG 2022: Provisional round 1 first seat allotment released

    The provisional Seat allotment result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:37 PM IST

    NEET PG Provisional seat allotment result out: Final result soon

    Candidates can approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:34 PM IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022

    “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”, reads the official notification.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:32 PM IST

    NEET PG 2022: First seat allotment result released

    Medical Counseling Committee released the results of the first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:19 PM IST

    NEET PG 202: First seat allotment result

    After the NEET PG first seat allotment result candidates have to report for round 1 from October 1 to October 7, 2022.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:15 PM IST

    NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result: How to check

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    On the homepage click on the NEET PG tab

    Key in your login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:13 PM IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2022: Result today

    The NEET PG counselling  first seat allotment result will be available on the  official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

  • Sep 30, 2022 04:08 PM IST

    NEET PG 2022: Result today

    Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on September 30, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg medical

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:00 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result released today at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result today at mcc.nic.in(HT file)
NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result today at mcc.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:20 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result will be releasing today, September 30, 2022. Candidates can check online through the steps given below.

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

admissions
Published on Sep 30, 2022 09:58 AM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling registration begins today, September 28, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply(Agencies/file)
UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card released, check result here

admissions
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:10 AM IST

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 rank card for PGMAC has been released. The direct link and counselling schedule is available below.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card released, check result here
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card released, check result here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

IGNOU MBA registration: Last date to apply is September 30, here's how to apply

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:51 PM IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the application process for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply online for the MBA programme at the official website ignou.ac.in.(ignou.ac.in)
Interested candidates can apply online for the MBA programme at the official website ignou.ac.in.(ignou.ac.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result released at tsecet.nic.in, check here

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:49 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result&nbsp;released at tsecet.nic.in, check here
TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result released at tsecet.nic.in, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 schedule revised, registration begins Oct 11

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:44 PM IST

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can apply for the registration from october 11 onwards.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 schedule revised, registration begins Oct 11(Agencies/file)
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 schedule revised, registration begins Oct 11(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 choice locking starts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:03 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 choice locking starts today, September 29, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below to lock the choices.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 choice locking starts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in(ANI)
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 choice locking starts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 rank card will be released today, September 29, 2022. Candidates can follow these steps given below to check.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration for Phase 1 begins tomorrow

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:17 PM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling registration for Phase 1 begins tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration for Phase 1 begins tomorrow
UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration for Phase 1 begins tomorrow
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, direct link

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:42 AM IST

JAC Delhi seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 counselling announced at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, direct link
JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, direct link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result today on tsect.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 08:09 AM IST

TS ECET Seat allotment result 2022: andidates who have registered for admission through TS ECET can check seat allotment result on tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result today on tsect.nic.in(HT Representative Image)
TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result today on tsect.nic.in(HT Representative Image)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at tsecet.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 28, 2022 07:14 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, September 29, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at tsecet.nic.in
TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at tsecet.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws round 1 provisional result, notice here

admissions
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:52 PM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result withdrawn by MCC. Candidates can check new schedule here.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws round 1 provisional result, notice here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws round 1 provisional result, notice here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result out, check here

admissions
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:27 PM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result out, check here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result out, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out