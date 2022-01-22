NEET PG Counseling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result on January 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling session can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to report to the allotted college or institute from January 23 to January 28, 2022. However, the Committee has decided to conduct reporting of candidates in allotted colleges in hybrid mode. The Committee has allowed candidates who have been allotted seats in PG Counselling 2021 to report to the allotted colleges in both online/offline mode.

If a candidate opts for online mode, they will have to send a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of a seat and upload scanned copies of relevant documents as mentioned in Information Bulletin. The document verification by the allotted colleges will be done by colleges through scanned copies.

Meanwhile, candidates who join their seat of Round 1 later want to resign the same can do it till February 3, 2022. After the designated date, they will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.