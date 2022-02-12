NEET PG Counseling 2021: Round 2 choice filling date extended till February 14

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 2 choice filling date. The Round 2 choice filling date has been extended till February 14, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the <strong>notice released by the Committee</strong>, the Choice Filling for Round-2 of counselling has been extended upto 11:00 A.M of 14.02.2022 as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of Dr. Vishal Dahiya & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors.(W.P © No. 992 of 2022). The choice locking for round 2 of PG counselling will start from February 13 to February 14, 2022.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to lock choices

To make the choices, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on PG counseling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the choices of college and course and click on lock link.

Your choices have been locked.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.