NEET PG Counseling 2021: Round 2 choice filling date extended till February 14
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 2 choice filling date. The Round 2 choice filling date has been extended till February 14, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
As per the <strong>notice released by the Committee</strong>, the Choice Filling for Round-2 of counselling has been extended upto 11:00 A.M of 14.02.2022 as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of Dr. Vishal Dahiya & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors.(W.P © No. 992 of 2022). The choice locking for round 2 of PG counselling will start from February 13 to February 14, 2022.
NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to lock choices
To make the choices, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
- Click on PG counseling link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Make the choices of college and course and click on lock link.
- Your choices have been locked.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.