NEET PG Counseling 2021: Round 2 schedule revised, registration begins tomorrow

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has revised the Round 2 schedule for NEET PG Counseling 2021. The registration process that was scheduled to begin on February 3, 2022 has been pushed and will now begin on February 4, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the <strong>notice</strong>, the new registration/ payment facility for Round 2 of counselling will begin on February 4, 2022. The choice filling facility will be available from February 7, 2022. The revised schedule for PG Counselling will be uploaded on MCC website shortly.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to register for Round 2

To register for the Round 2 counselling process, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on PG counseling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.