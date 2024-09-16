NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Schedule for all India quota admissions awaited at mcc.nic.in

Live

NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: When released, candidates can check the schedule and apply for the admission process at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Schedule for AIQ admissions will be released on mcc.nic.in. (Representational image)

NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the schedule for all India quota NEET PG counselling soon. When released, candidates can check it and apply for the admission process at mcc.nic.in. The date and time of the release of the NEET PG counselling schedule have not been announced yet. However, the MCC has recently shared two updates on its website, one regarding PwD certificates and the other regarding the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. Next, the MCC is expected to announce the counselling dates....Read More

The MCC is expected to hold NEET PG counselling in three rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, followed by stray vacancy rounds for AIQ seats. When released, the schedule for MCC NEET PG counselling and important dates for all rounds will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.