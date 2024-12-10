NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule revised, round 2 choice filling ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has released revised NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule revised, round 2 choice filling ends tomorrow(Unsplash)

As per the revised schedule, the Round 2 choice filling/ locking facility will close on December 11, 2024. The choice filling link will remain active till 8 am of December 11 and choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on December 10 and close at 8 am of December 11.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from December 11 to December 12, 2024 and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 12, 2024. The reporting and joining at the allotted colleges will be done from December 13 to December 20, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from December 21 to December 22, 2024.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

Candidates who want to fill the choices can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Enter the login details on the login page and click on submit.

Once done, fill the choices of your preference and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration for Round 2 is concluded but the payment link is active. Candidates can pay the registration fee till 3 pm on December 10, 2024.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.