CLAT 2025 counselling schedule out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check admission dates here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have qualified the Common Law Admission Test can check the admission dates available on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 counselling schedule out, check admission dates here

As per the official schedule, the registration process started on December 9 and will conclude on December 20, 2024. The first allotment list will be released on December 26, 2024 at 10 am. The payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List can be done from December 26 to January 4, 2024.

Candidates must login to their CLAT account on the website of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round. The Consortium shall not be responsible for any undelivered emails/SMSs.

CLAT 2025 counselling: How to register

To register for the admission process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the login link and enter the required details.

Now register for the counselling round.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application or registration fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for general category candidates is ₹30000/- and candidates belonging to ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories are required to pay Rs. 20,000/-. Payments can only be made online after logging in to the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium website.

Only candidates who have successfully completed the registration process for the Admissions Counselling Process will be considered for the allotment of seats. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.