IIMK’s Advanced Data Analytics for Managers: Shape your business with IIM’s Professional Certificate Programme

The business world today runs on data, and managers who can analyse it proficiently have a clear advantage. They know exactly which steps to take for future success. That’s why it's essential for every business manager to master the skill of using data effectively to make informed decisions and lead innovation in their organisations.IIM Kozhikode's Advanced Data Analytics Professional Certificate Programme for Managersis what every business manager needs to equip themselves with the right skill set. IIMK’s Advanced Data Analytics for Managers: Master strategic decision-making with this programme from IIMK.

This programme offers hands-on experience through case studies, capstone projects, and networking opportunities. Participants not only build technical expertise but also form valuable connections that enhance career prospects. With advanced skills in analysing trends, forecasting outcomes, and developing data-driven strategies, managers can make smarter decisions that lead to tangible business success.

Moreover, managers with strong data analytics skills inspire their teams by fostering a culture of growth and innovation. When managers lead by example, using analytics to guide their choices, teams follow suit, becoming more adaptable and efficient in responding to market changes and capable of delivering stronger results.

Understanding advanced data analytics

Advanced Data Analytics for Managers is a sophisticated approach to extracting valuable insights from data. It employs statistical methods, machine learning algorithms, and programming tools to analyse current and historical data, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimise operations. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools, which focus primarily on historical data, advanced data analytics can predict future trends and outcomes, providing a competitive advantage.

The power of data: Why businesses need advanced analytics

Advanced data analytics is transforming the way businesses operate, offering a wide range of advantages that can significantly impact their success. Here’s how it adds value:

1. Data-driven decision-making for better outcomes

Advanced analytics provides a comprehensive understanding of market trends, customer behaviour, and internal processes. By organising and presenting data clearly, it enables managers to make faster, more informed decisions.

2. Enhanced agility for quick responses

Advanced analytics allows businesses to anticipate market shifts and respond proactively. Whether it’s identifying opportunities or avoiding risks, being able to adjust quickly ensures companies stay ahead of the competition.

3. Accurate forecasting and risk management

Advanced analytics uses historical and real-time data to make precise forecasts, improving risk management, anticipating challenges, and ensuring smooth business operations with fewer costly errors.

4. Increased ROI and efficiency

Data-driven insights streamline processes, reduce costs, and optimise resource allocation. This leads to higher operational efficiency and maximises return on investment (ROI) for businesses.

5. Customer satisfaction and retention

Understanding customer preferences is key to maintaining a loyal customer base. Advanced analytics uncovers consumer behaviour patterns and trends, allowing businesses to personalise their approach.

6. Proactive strategies for unforeseen challenges

The "what-if" scenarios provided by advanced analytics enable businesses to prepare for uncertainties. By analysing different possible outcomes, companies can develop strategies to mitigate risks, ensuring they are well-prepared for unexpected market conditions.

7. Empowering employees and data sharing

Advanced analytics tools integrate data from various sources and distribute it across the organisation, empowering employees at all levels. With access to critical insights, staff can make informed decisions and take initiatives that contribute to overall growth.

How can managers upskill themselves with advanced data analytics?

As the importance of data analytics grows, managers can enhance their skill sets through specialisedAdvanced Data Analytics for Managers programmes.

1. Core analytical techniques

Data analytics courses help you learn essential analytical techniques, including statistical analysis, predictive modelling, and data visualisation. These skills enable you to interpret complex data sets and draw actionable insights.

2. Data management skills

Get familiar with data management practices like how to effectively collect, clean, and organise data from various sources. Understanding data governance ensures that the data is maintained with integrity and security.

3. Business intelligence tools

It's crucial to get acquainted with popular business intelligence (BI) tools such as Tableau, Power BI, Python, and Excel. You will gain hands-on experience using these tools to create dashboards and reports that present data in an easily digestible format.

4. Real-world case studies

Apply your learning to practical scenarios through real-world case studies. This exposure helps in understanding how to address specific business challenges using data-driven strategies.

Programme highlights: Why choose this programme?

●10-month immersive and interactive programme that combines theory with practical application over ten months

● Peer-to-peer networking with a diverse cohort of professionals, fostering valuable relationships and collaborative learning opportunities

● Taught by distinguished IIM Kozhikode faculty renowned for their expertise in data analytics and business management.

● Comprehensive capstone project to apply your learning to a real-world project, allowing you to demonstrate your skills and knowledge while solving complex business problems.

● Lifelong Executive Alumni Status that lets you enjoy the benefits of lifelong membership in the IIM Kozhikode alumni network, providing ongoing support and opportunities for professional growth throughout your career.

Who is this programme for?

Mid to senior-level professionals: Ideal for individuals looking to advance their careers in Business Data Analytics and Data Science.

Aspiring data analysts: Perfect for those eager to develop cutting-edge analytical skills and knowledge.

Data-driven decision makers: Suited for professionals aiming to adopt a data-driven approach in their decision-making processes.

Growth-oriented individuals: Beneficial for those seeking to leverage analytics to drive business growth and scalability.

Industry leaders: Designed for managers and executives who want to enhance their strategic capabilities through advanced data insights.

What are the benefits of this programme?

Enhanced analytical skills: Develop essential skills for effective data analysis and interpretation.

Career advancement: Boost career prospects with industry-relevant expertise in data analytics.

Business growth: Leverage analytics to identify opportunities and foster business growth.

Data-driven culture: Promote a data-driven mindset within your organisation for better strategic alignment.

What are previous participants saying?

Hear what the participants have to say about their journey, the skills they acquired, and the career advancements they've achieved.

Harikumar Vasudevan Nair praises the course content and Prof. Sreejesh's teaching, stating “I do not have any prior experience in Data Science domain, this course provided me confidence to manage Data Science Projects.”

Kapil Chourasiya also admires the faculty and says, “Professor Sreejesh's ability to teach such a difficult subject so effectively to a diverse audience from the industry is amazing and commendable.”

Programme details

Starts on: December 30, 2024 (Classes Start on January 19, 2024)

Duration: 10 Months Live Online Sessions

Programme Fee: ₹1,96,000

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma Holders in any discipline with a min of 1 year of work experience

About IIM Kozhikode

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Doctoral Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Info Park, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind start-up incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum.

IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. IIM Kozhikode is also globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK) and is on the verge of a triple-accreditation crown.

IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings in 2023 and was recently ranked #70 among the top-80 open-enrolment executive program providers globally for the year 2024. The feat has further consolidated the 28- year’s IIM’s footing in an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. The institute had also entered in global top-100 at Rank #77 for FT Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 Rankings, for its full time MBA programme. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries.