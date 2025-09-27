NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Steps to check counselling schedule when released

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Check the steps to download the schedule when out. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has so far not released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. When released, candidates will be able to check the counselling schedule for postgraduate courses on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling schedule will comprise dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges....Read More

The counselling will be held in four rounds- AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

The NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form must be submitted only once. Candidates who submit more than one application/registration form, will be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW would be taken.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the link to check the NEET PG counselling schedule link available on the home page. The schedule will be displayed on the screen. Download the schedule. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

