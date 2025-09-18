NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET PG schedule when out
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: MCC NEET counselling schedule will be available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not yet released NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. The counselling schedule when released will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in. The schedule will comprise dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges. These dates will be available for all the rounds that the Committee will conduct the counselling. ...Read More
The NEET PG counselling is held in four rounds- AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
It should be noted here that a candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Those found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
Follow the blog for latest updates on counselling dates, how to apply, seat allotment date and other details.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Eligibility for AIQ counselling
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Candidates who qualified for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Official website to check
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to find information about counselling rounds?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Information on dates counselling rounds will be available on the official schedule.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Check eligibility criteria
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Only candidates who have been declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: How to register for Round 1?
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
Click on submit and login to the page.
Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: When can your application be cancelled?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Those found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Submit application once
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: It should be noted here that a candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: How many rounds of counselling?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The NEET PG counselling is held in four rounds- AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Details on schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The schedule will comprise of dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment result and reporting at allotted colleges.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to check counselling schedule?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The counselling schedule when released will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Date and time
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The date and time of release of the NEET PG counselling schedule has not been announced yet.