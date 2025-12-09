NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 resignation window open

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on December 9, 2025. Candidates who still have not registered for Round 2 can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling link will also be deactivated today, December 9. The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm and end at 11.55 pm on December 9, 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment will be processed from December 10 to December 11, 2025 and Round 2 result will be out on December 12, 2025.

Candidates can report or join the allotted institutes from December 13 to December 21, 2025 and verification of joined candidates data by institutes can be from December 22 to December 23, 2025.

Direct link to register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to register for Round 2 To apply for Round 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Committee has reopened the resignation facility for Round 1 from December 8 to December 10, 2025 in an online mode. Candidates will have to visit the allotted college to vacate their allotted seats and Institutes should ensure that all resignations are entered in intramcc portal of MCC failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.