NEET PG Round 1 registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) informed the registration process for NEET PG counselling for Round 1 will commence by 5 pm on September 20, 2024. NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live Updates The MCC is expected to hold the all-India quota NEET PG counselling in three rounds.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

“ Candidates are hereby informed that the Registration and Payment Facility for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2024 will start by 05:00 P.M of 20.09.2024. The detailed Schedule of PG Counselling 2024 will be updated soon. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further updates,” informed the official notice.

The MCC is expected to hold the all-India quota NEET PG counselling in three rounds – The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3 – followed by stray vacancy round(s) for leftover seats.

Steps to apply for NEET PG Round 1 counselling 2024:

Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.

A new page will open where the registration link will be given.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

