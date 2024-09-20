Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Latest updates on MCC all India quota admission dates

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 20, 2024 10:31 AM IST
    NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: When released, the NEET PG counselling dates and application forms will be available at mcc.nic.in.
    NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The schedule for AIQ NEET PG counselling will be released at mcc.nic.in
    NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The schedule for AIQ NEET PG counselling will be released at mcc.nic.in

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the schedule for all India quota NEET PG counselling 2024 soon. When released, the NEET PG counselling dates and application forms will be available at mcc.nic.in. The MCC has recently shared two updates on its website, one about PwD certificates and the other about the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. The schedule for NEET PG counselling is expected next on the committee's website....Read More

    The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3, followed by stray vacancy round(s) for leftover seats.

    Follow this live blog for the NEET PG counselling schedule and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 20, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Recent updates on MCC website

    The MCC has recently released two updates on its website, one regarding PwD certificates and the other about the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI.

    The dates for NEET PG counselling are expected soon at mcc.nic.in.

    Sep 20, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: Counselling likely to be held in 3 rounds

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The MCC is expected to hold the all India quota NEET PG counselling in three rounds – The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3 – followed by stray vacancy round(s) for leftover seats.

    Sep 20, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: MCC expected to announce dates soon

    NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The MCC is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule for all India quota seats soon. When released, candidates can check it on mcc.nic.in.

    News education admissions NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Latest updates on MCC all India quota admission dates
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes