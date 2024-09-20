NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Latest updates on MCC all India quota admission dates
NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the schedule for all India quota NEET PG counselling 2024 soon. When released, the NEET PG counselling dates and application forms will be available at mcc.nic.in. The MCC has recently shared two updates on its website, one about PwD certificates and the other about the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. The schedule for NEET PG counselling is expected next on the committee's website....Read More
The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3, followed by stray vacancy round(s) for leftover seats.
Follow this live blog for the NEET PG counselling schedule and other updates.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Recent updates on MCC website
The MCC has recently released two updates on its website, one regarding PwD certificates and the other about the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI.
The dates for NEET PG counselling are expected soon at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: Counselling likely to be held in 3 rounds
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The MCC is expected to hold the all India quota NEET PG counselling in three rounds – The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3 – followed by stray vacancy round(s) for leftover seats.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: MCC expected to announce dates soon
NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The MCC is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule for all India quota seats soon. When released, candidates can check it on mcc.nic.in.