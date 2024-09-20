NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Latest updates on MCC all India quota admission dates

Live

By

NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: When released, the NEET PG counselling dates and application forms will be available at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The schedule for AIQ NEET PG counselling will be released at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the schedule for all India quota NEET PG counselling 2024 soon. When released, the NEET PG counselling dates and application forms will be available at mcc.nic.in. The MCC has recently shared two updates on its website, one about PwD certificates and the other about the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. The schedule for NEET PG counselling is expected next on the committee's website....Read More

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3, followed by stray vacancy round(s) for leftover seats. Follow this live blog for the NEET PG counselling schedule and other updates.