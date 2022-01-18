NEET UG 2021: MCC releases states counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET UG 2021 states counselling schedule. The online UG counselling to be conducted by MCC and State UG Counselling to be conducted by respective state counselling authorities are available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As <strong>per the schedule</strong>, the round 1 state counselling to be conducted by respective state counselling authorities will begin on January 27 and will end on January 31, 2022. The last date of joining is till February 7, 2022. The second round counselling registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 18, 2022. The last date for joining is till February 24, 2022.

The mop-up round registration will begin on March 7 and will end on March 10, 2022, and the last date of joining is March 15, 2022. Online stray vacancy round will be conducted on March 16 and the last date of joining is March 20, 2022.

The counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

