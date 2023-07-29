NEET UG 2023 Round 1 provisional R seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee released NEET UG 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result on July 29, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Round 1 Result Live Updates NEET UG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

After the seat allotment result is out, candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

