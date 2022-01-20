NEET UG Counseling 2021: Choice filling against Round 1 begins today

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has activated the NEET UG Counseling 2021 choice filling link against Round 1. The choice filling link will be activated from January 20 to January 24, 2022, till 4 pm. The choice locking link will be activated till 11.55 pm on January 24, 2022. Candidates can make their choices through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be from January 25 to January 26, 2022, and seat allotment processing will be done from January 27 to January 28, 2022. The result will be released on January 29 and reporting will be done from January 30 to February 4, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to make choices&nbsp;</strong>

NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to make choices

Candidates who want to make choices can do it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in order of preferences.

Once done click on submit.

Your choices have been locked.

If possible download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON