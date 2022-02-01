NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result to release today

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result on February 1, 2022. The final seat allotment result will be declared today and will be available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The Committee has already released the provisional result for Round 1.

The provisional result was earlier uploaded on the official website on January 27, 2022 which was again withdrawn in compliance to the order issued in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras may be treated ‘Null & Void’.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10 am of February 1, 2022 through email on the email Id- mccresultquert@gmail.com. The reporting for Round 1 can be done from February 2 to February 7, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON