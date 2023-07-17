Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG counselling in Jammu and Kashmir from Jul 19 on jkbopee.gov.in; Cut-offs, documents needed

NEET UG counselling in Jammu and Kashmir from Jul 19 on jkbopee.gov.in; Cut-offs, documents needed

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 10:39 AM IST

J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: J&K and Ladakh students have to apply July 19 onwards on jkbope.gov.in.

J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOSE) will begin NEET UG Counselling 2023 for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from July 19. Candidates who have qualified in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) and are eligible to participate in this counselling process can submit their forms on jkbope.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 23.

J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Apply from July 19 (kbopee.gov.in)
J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Apply from July 19 (kbopee.gov.in)

During this window, candidates will have to upload the following documents online:

  1. NEET UG 2023 score card
  2. 10+2 marks card.
  3. Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).
  4. Category certificate, if applicable.
  5. Date of birth proof (Matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate).
  6. Compulsory service bond for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh (Available in the information brochure to be uploaded on jkbopee.gov.in).

The board has also announced category-wise NEET UG cut-offs:

  • Open merit list (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137 marks
  • Open merit list (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121 marks
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107 marks
  • ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out