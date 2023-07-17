NEET UG counselling in Jammu and Kashmir from Jul 19 on jkbopee.gov.in; Cut-offs, documents needed

J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOSE) will begin NEET UG Counselling 2023 for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from July 19. Candidates who have qualified in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) and are eligible to participate in this counselling process can submit their forms on jkbope.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 23. J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Apply from July 19 (kbopee.gov.in)

During this window, candidates will have to upload the following documents online:

NEET UG 2023 score card 10+2 marks card. Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh). Category certificate, if applicable. Date of birth proof (Matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate). Compulsory service bond for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh (Available in the information brochure to be uploaded on jkbopee.gov.in).

The board has also announced category-wise NEET UG cut-offs:

Open merit list (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137 marks

Open merit list (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121 marks

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107 marks

ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks