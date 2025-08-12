NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check results when out

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result News 2025 Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not yet disclosed NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result date. The choice filling and locking facility was extended till August 11, 2025, as per the revised schedule. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result once released on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in....Read More

The result was scheduled to be out on August 9, but it was postponed to August 11, 2025. However, the committee has not yet shared the new seat allotment result date for Round 1.

Once released, candidates can check it on the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

