NIFT Counselling 2024: Round 4 seat allotment results released at nift.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the seat allotment results for round 4. Candidates can check the seat allotment results on the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in. NIFT Round 4 seat allotment results have been released at nift.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can download via direct link given below. (HT file image)

After download the seat allotment results, candidates need to pay the application fees by July 19, 2024 until 12 midnight.

As per the schedule, the registration for the spot round counselling will be done from July 21 to July 23, 2024. The document verification will be done from July 21 to July 24, 2024 till 6 PM. Choice filling, modification and locking will be conducted from July 21 to July 25, 2024 till 12 midnight.

The spot round seat allotment results will be declared on July 27, 2024, and physical reporting at allotted institutes will be done on July 31.

The NIFT in its notice said, “The payment of Admission Fee is to be mandatorily paid online through NIFT Portal ONLY. The payment made through any other mode is not acceptable and valid. Candidate may also note that for payment, they should ensure daily transaction limit for their Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card to avoid inconvenience and failure of payment as it is time bound.”

“Candidates may kindly see the Seat Allotment Result video tutorial for guidance available on NIFT Website / Portal. A SPOT ROUND for vacant seats will be carried out for which the Registration will commence from 21st July,2O24to 23'd luly,2024. Candidates are advised to visit / check the NIFT website / Admissions Portal regularly for detailed Notification of the same.”

Candidates can check the full schedule here.

NIFT Counselling 2024: Steps to check Round 4 seat allotment results

Visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Round 4 Seat Allotment Result for UG Counselling’ link available on the home page.

Enter the credentials to log in.

The Round 4 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.