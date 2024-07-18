SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link and how to download

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the Answer Key 2024 for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024 from the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key has been released at ssc.gov.in. Link to download is given here (HT file image)

To download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024, candidates need to enter their roll number and password as login credentials.

Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official website between July 18 to July 23, 2024 up to 6 PM. For each objection raised, candidates have to pay an online fee of ₹100.

Also read: NEET UG 2024: SC directs NTA to declare centre-wise results of NEET-UG while masking identity of candidates

Notably, the SSC released an official notice wherein it stated that “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 18.07.2024 (06.00PM) to 23.07.2024 (06.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 23.07.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

“The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc/gov.in). The candidates may log in by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified,” the notice informed.

Also read: MAT August Exam 2024: PBT, CBT & IBT registration ends on August 11 & 18, details inside

The SSC CHSL tier 1 examination (computer-based examination or CBE) was conducted on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

Additionally, the SSC CHSL examination 2024 was held to fill around 3,712 vacancies of various user departments under the central government.

Also read: ICSI CSEET Results 2024 releasing on July 20, here’s how to check scores on icsi.edu and other important details

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024: How to download