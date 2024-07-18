MAT August Exam 2024: PBT, CBT & IBT registration ends on August 11 & 18, details inside

The registrations for the MAT August 2024 are underway on the official website of MAT. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can visit the official website at mat.aima.in to submit their applications. According to the press release, MAT is approved by the Ministry of Education and the standout feature of the exam is its versatile testing modes.(Hindustan Times)

Management Aptitude Test (MAT), conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), is accepted in 20,000+ management seats in 600+ B-Schools nationwide, informed AIMA.

The following are some of the top B-Schools participating in MAT August 2024:

● School of Business & Management -Christ University (Bengaluru)

● Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC), (New Delhi)

● BIMTECH (Noida)

● XIME (Kochi)

● Calcutta Business School (Kolkata)

● Dr D Y Patil B School, (Pune)

● NERIM Group of Institutions (Guwahati)

● Internet-Based Test (IBT)

● Paper-Based Test (PBT)

● Computer-Based Test (CBT)

From May 2024, AIMA has introduced MAT 2.0, which covers newer segments like current business and economic trends. The entrance test offers a fresh perspective on management education aligned with contemporary industry practices and growing educational requirements, mentioned AIMA.

MAT August 2024 Schedule:

● PBT (Paper-Based Test): The test is scheduled to be conducted on August 25, 2024, and registration will end on August 18, 2024.

● CBT (Computer-Based Test): The test is scheduled to be conducted on August 18, 2024, and registration will end on August 11, 2024.

● IBT-1 (Internet-Based Test): The test is scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 2024, and registration will end on August 9, 2024.

● IBT-2: The test is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2024, and registration will end on August 18, 2024.

MAT August Exam Result:

Availability of MAT August 2024 Score on MAT Website: By 1st week of September 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students of Graduate Courses can also apply.

Application fee:

The application fee for MAT 2024 is ₹2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1500.

