NIPER JEE 2022: Application are invited for for Masters and PhD courses

  • NIPER Hyderabad has invited applications for Masters, PhD courses and for Integrated PG-PhD.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 11:28 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has invited applications for Masters, PhD courses and for Integrated PG-PhD. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

The admit card will be released on May 16 and the online NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (computer-based test) will be conducted on the May 12.

The final result for the Master’s examination will be released on June 21 while the final result for r Ph.D cources will be out on July 5 and the final result for - Integrated PG-PhD courses will be released on June 25.

NIPER JEE 2022: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the NIPER 2022

 Step 3:Payment of Application Fee

Step 4: Know your payment status

Step 5: Fill in all the details in your online Application Form

Step 6: Preview your duly filled Application Form

 Step 7: Verify your details and submit your Application Form.

For more details visit to the official website of NPIER at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

 

 

