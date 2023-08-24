News / Education / Admissions / NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 05:55 PM IST

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 registration process ends tomorrow, August 25, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 on August 25, 2023. All those candidates who want to appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 can apply online through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till August 17, which was extended till August 25, 2023.

As per the official website, the last date for submission of online application forms for JNVST-2024 has been further extended up to 25.08.2023. The correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the fields gender (male/female), category (general/OBC/SC/ST), area (rural/urban), disability and medium of examination will remain open only for two days after the last date of submission of online applications.

NV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be held in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The examination on both days will be conducted from 11.30 am. The result of JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024.

Direct link to apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: How to apply

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.
  • Next, click on the “Click here for Class VI Registration 2024”
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and keep the printout of it for further use.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.

