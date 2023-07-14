Home / Education / Admissions / Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration ends on July 16, apply at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration ends on July 16, apply at ojee.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration ends on July 16, 2023. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration on July 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha can do it through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration ends on July 16, apply at ojee.nic.in(HT file)
The registration process was started on July 12, 2023. As per the schedule, all eligible ES candidates are required to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar from July 12 to July 15, 2023. The merit list of registered candidates will be published on July 20, 2023. Candidates can raise query against the merit list till July 21, 2023 and the final state merit list will be issued on July 22, 2023.

NEET-UG 2023 qualified candidates who wish to participate in Odisha state medical counselling have to register in prior for data pre-processing. Only State natives are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha.

Direct link to apply for Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

  • Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

