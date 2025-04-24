The Bihar School Examination Board has started registration for students who cleared class 10th examination and wish to seek admission into class 11th, through its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) in different colleges/schools affiliated and recognised by BSEB. OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2025: Registration begins at ofssbihar.net, link here

The registration process begins today, April 24, 2025 and ends on May 3, 2025. Students can apply for admission in intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational in different schools and colleges through an online Common Application Form (CAF) available on ofssbihar.net by paying a fee of ₹350/-.

Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025: How to register online

1. Visit the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.net.

2. Click on Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Who can register?

Students from BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any recognised Board of any other state can register for class 11th enrollment. They should have qualified in the 10th grade.

The application process will be submitted in April, followed by the expected first admission list being released in May 2025. The first selection in OFSS Bihar will then open for enrollment. Students can apply for admission to Bihar board-affiliated schools for the academic year using the OFSS Bihar login IDs.

The Bihar Board 10th result was announced on March 29, 2025. A total of 1558077 students took the exam and 1279294 passed while 278783 could not clear Class 10. The overall pass percentage for boys and girls combined is 82.11 per cent.