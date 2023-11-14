Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released OJEE 2023 Counselling schedule for BAMS/BHMS spot round admission. Candidates who want to appear for spot round can do it through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2023 Counselling: BAMS/BHMS spot round admission schedule out at ojee.nic.in

Spot Round of Counselling for admission to BAMS/BHMS courses for the academic session 2023-24 is scheduled to be held at OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar on November 15, 2023. All the registered ‘All India NEET (UG)’ rank holders (as per relevant AYUSH notifications), irrespective of their admission status, who are interested to take part in spot round counselling, have to report at OJEE Office.

As per the schedule, the reporting time for EWS category is from 10 am to 11 am, for AIQ category is 11 am to 12 noon, UR candidates (Rank 1 to 1000000) is 12 pm to 1 pm and Rank 1000001 and above is 1 pm to 2 pm on November 15, 2023.

The candidates, who get admission in Spot Round, shall report to the respective institutions immediately by submitting a copy of the allotment-cum-admission letter duly signed by OJEE authority.

Meanwhile, the choice filling window for pharmacy courses counselling will close today, November 14, 2023. The mock seat allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates will be displayed on November 15, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 20, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON